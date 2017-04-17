Merrill Reese Analyzes Eagles Draft History: The Good, Bad & The Ugly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–No one knows Philadelphia football history like Merrill Reese. So who better to analyze Eagles draft history: the good, the bad and the ugly.

“I thought the 2011 draft was not a very good one, they picked an old, 26-year-old offensive lineman/firefighter from Baylor by the name of Danny Watkins,” says Reese. “He turned out to be pretty much a bust, never really developed much as a football player, never really seemed to have the passion, the love for the game that you really need to succeed.”

But how about the good?

Well, Merrill says you don’t have to look to far back to figure that out.

“One of the best picks they have ever made came last year, and it was more than the pick it was the way the moved up from 13 to 7 to 2 in the draft and they were able to get Carson Wentz. To me Carson Wentz is a true franchise quarterback and within the next 3 or 4 years will become a top 5 QB in the league. I think he has that ability, now the trick is to surround him with talent.”

And then there’s the ugly.

And not just for the Eagle, more like almost every single team in the NFL–especially those looking for a quarterback.

“Back in 2000, how about this? Chad Pennington, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bolger were all QBs drafted before Tom Brady so that tells you what a crap shoot this really is,” says Reese.

