DE Derek Barnett To Visit Eagles, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett will visit with the Eagles on Monday, according to the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
Barnett, 20, at 6’3”, 259 pounds is one of the top defensive end prospects in this year’s draft. The Eagles, despite signing Chris Long this offseason, are looking for help in the pass rusher area.
Barnett never missed a star in college, accumulating 32.0 sacks in three seasons. Despite his 4.88 40-time, Barnett is a fluid, dynamic pass rusher who has the potential to play in a 4-3 or 3-4 defense and is certainly a candidate for the Eagles at No. 14 in round one.