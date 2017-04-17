Compared To Other YouTube Sensations, How Does April The Giraffe Measure Up?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — April the Giraffe was a gestation sensation: the focus of a YouTube live cam since February gave birth to a calf over the weekend, but the broadcast from the central New York animal park continues. We’re now learning just how ‘tall’ April has proved to be:

With more than 232 million views and 127 million hours seen, YouTube says the April cam is the second most-watched live channel in its history — behind only League of Legends eSports.

Word traveled fast on Saturday; more than 1.2 million people saw April deliver her little one. YouTube says that lands in the top five most-watched moments for a live event.

Jordan Patch owns Animal Adventure Park where it happened in real life.

“It’s remarkable — April the Giraffe and now her calf has united the world about a positive and good cause,” Patch said. And for us as an organization, it’s a home run — but even more for giraffes in general.”

And what TV show wouldn’t want this kind of loyalty? The average time each viewer spent watching April every day was a half-hour.