Rowan Police Officer Struck By Vehicle During Traffic Stop

April 16, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Rowan University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Rowan University police officer was injured after being struck during a traffic stop in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 322 near Girard Road in Glassboro.

Authorities say Officer Russell Carmolingo pulled a car over and was talking to the driver when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Police say he was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was awake and communicating. Officials say his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

The accident closed off Route 322 between Girard and Heston Roads for a few hours overnight but has since reopened.

