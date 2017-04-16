Rowan Police Officer Struck By Vehicle During Traffic Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Rowan University police officer was injured after being struck during a traffic stop in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 322 near Girard Road in Glassboro.
Authorities say Officer Russell Carmolingo pulled a car over and was talking to the driver when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Police say he was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was awake and communicating. Officials say his injuries were considered non-life threatening.
The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.
The accident closed off Route 322 between Girard and Heston Roads for a few hours overnight but has since reopened.