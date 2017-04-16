Louisiana Church Offering Drive-Thru Prayers

April 16, 2017 8:50 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (CBS) –– This Easter weekend in Lafayette, Louisiana, there’s a different kind of drive-thru.

Not one offering food or drink, but instead offering prayers.

Hundreds stopped by the Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church to take advantage of the unique service.

Pope Francis Highlights Arms Trade In Easter Sermon 

For three years they’ve faithfully prayed for anyone who pulls up.

Ninety-three-year-old Mary Theresa King says she’s a prayer warrior.

“Praying for people because that’s my duty,” said King. “God asked me to pray for others, just not for one, but pray for everybody.”

With a hand to hold and a quick prayer, this congregation believes their prayers can bring hope to others beyond their church walls.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia