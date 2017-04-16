Louisiana Church Offering Drive-Thru Prayers

LAFAYETTE, La. (CBS) –– This Easter weekend in Lafayette, Louisiana, there’s a different kind of drive-thru.
Not one offering food or drink, but instead offering prayers.
Hundreds stopped by the Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church to take advantage of the unique service.
Pope Francis Highlights Arms Trade In Easter Sermon
For three years they’ve faithfully prayed for anyone who pulls up.
Ninety-three-year-old Mary Theresa King says she’s a prayer warrior.
“Praying for people because that’s my duty,” said King. “God asked me to pray for others, just not for one, but pray for everybody.”
With a hand to hold and a quick prayer, this congregation believes their prayers can bring hope to others beyond their church walls.