Cleveland Police Seek Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

By Kwegyirba Croffie and Darran Simon
CLEVELAND (CNN) — Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook, authorities said.
The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides.
Police have not verified this, said spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-foot 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.
Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.
He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.
Police say he is armed and dangerous.
