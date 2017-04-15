The Ultimate Buzz At The Free Library Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drinking coffee in a library is pretty common, but how about adding alcohol to the mix?

That’s exactly what The Buzz festival did at the Free Library of Philadelphia Saturday night.

On the top floor of the library was live music and…

“Coffee, beer and liquor,” says Hustine Mitchell, one of many people enjoying the variety of samples. “Tried some coffees, really, really great, and then Petty Island, I always go back to their rum.”

Anna Johnsrud also took advantage of everything the festival had to offer.

“We’ve had some coffee and some beer. We had some stuff at the Vault. And then we got these cocoa cups that are like chocolate cones with beer in them.”

She got that last item at Michelle Silberman’s ChocAmo table.

“We’re serving edible shot glasses,” Silberman says. “The shell is made of cookie and on the inside we either do our fresh cream cheese frosting or dark chocolate.”

She’d fill those up with both coffee and booze.

“Sometimes people, when they hear you can put beer in cookie cups, they get really surprised,” she says, “but when they taste it they fall in love with it.”

Adam Lees with Philly Fair Trade Coffee Roasters had an interesting brewing method

“So I had an AeroPress,” he explains. “I was pressing some Fair Trade organic Burundi. It’s simple, and yet it’s eloquent.”

One of the best parts about this event for Adam…

“It all goes together so well, it’s such a fun time, particularly when you’re able to pour the Brandy into the coffee, oh yea! It’s a symbiotic relationship, coffee, alcohol and libraries. It’s beautiful.”

Proceeds from The Buzz benefit the Free Library.