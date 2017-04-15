Police Search For Man Accused Of Groping University Of Delaware Students

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who’s accused of groping at least two female students as they walked near the University of Delaware in Newark.
The first incident occurred at 10 p.m. Friday near Lovett Avenue and Haines Street. Police say a 19-year-old female student claimed she was grabbed on the shoulder and buttocks as she was walking on Haines Street. The suspect continued walking past her and she called police a short time later.
Authorities say the second incident happened about a half-hour later on the sidewalk in the unit block of Prospect Avenue. The alleged victim, a 20-year-old female student, reported that she was grabbed on her buttocks by a man as he walked by.
Less than a hour later, two more students, a 20-year-old and 21-year-old, told police they were walking along N. Chapel Street, near New Street, when a man began following them on foot. The suspect continued following the pair until one of them used a cell phone to call police. Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
Investigators did not release any surveillance video, but described the suspect as a Hispanic or white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’7’’, thin build, beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with dark colored pants.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100 x3469.