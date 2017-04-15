Mom Walking Sons To School In T-Rex Costume Goes Viral

April 15, 2017 7:05 PM
Filed Under: Viral

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS) — A mother of two from Winter Springs, Florida is getting a lot of attention these days… And her 7 and 8-year-old sons are loving every minute of it.

Leslie Eggenberger doesn’t just walk her children to school, she dresses up.

She said her second grader begged her to wear her T-rex costume because he finds the get up hilarious.

During one of their walks, a fellow parent caught her on camera and the video went viral.

Eggenberger says she hopes people who see her walking hand-in-hand with her human son get a good laugh out of the spectacle.

Eggenberger said she had no idea that a video of her was going viral until a friend tagged her in the video on Facebook.

