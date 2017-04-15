Mom Walking Sons To School In T-Rex Costume Goes Viral

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS) — A mother of two from Winter Springs, Florida is getting a lot of attention these days… And her 7 and 8-year-old sons are loving every minute of it.
Leslie Eggenberger doesn’t just walk her children to school, she dresses up.
She said her second grader begged her to wear her T-rex costume because he finds the get up hilarious.
During one of their walks, a fellow parent caught her on camera and the video went viral.
Eggenberger says she hopes people who see her walking hand-in-hand with her human son get a good laugh out of the spectacle.
Eggenberger said she had no idea that a video of her was going viral until a friend tagged her in the video on Facebook.