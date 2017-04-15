Fuel Spill In Northern Liberties After Tractor Trailer Collides With Car

April 15, 2017 9:53 AM
Northern Liberties, Spring Garden Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews worked to clean up a large fuel spill Saturday morning after an accident involving a tractor trailer in Northern Liberties.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at 3rd and Spring Garden Streets.

Police say a tractor trailer was turning out of a parking lot when it collided with a black BMW, causing the fuel spill.

Spring Garden Street was shut down in both directions between 2nd and 3rd Streets for several hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

