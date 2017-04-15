Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Looking To Identify Young Fan

April 15, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: Carson Wentz, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a bit of a problem — and he’s hoping you can help him solve it.

Wentz posted a picture on Twitter that he got in the mail from a young fan.

The only problem is — Wentz’s dog chewed up the envelope it was delivered in.

So he doesn’t know who the boy is to thank him.

Wentz wants anyone who recognizes the boy to help track him down so he can send him something special.

