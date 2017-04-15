Berks County Hosts Camp For Kids From LGBTQ Families

BERKS COUNTY (CBS) — A summer camp in Berks County is a special place for kids whose parents are LGBTQ, and they’re accepting applications.

Camp Highlight is a one week sleep-over summer camp that uses archery, swimming, zipling and art classes –to build bridges between kids who have parents that are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

Jackie McGowan is co-director and founder of the one week camp said, “What we heard on the news a lot was politicians talking about what makes a real family- are these families real.”

McGowan says, the camp was founded in 2010 during the height of legal battles over same sex marriage, and they’ve grown from 12 campers to now more than 65.

“These kids come from different places, they’re just not around kids like them,” said McGowan.

The camp is held at a WMCA facility in Wernersville, Berks County. There are six cabins that houses separates kids age 8 to 15 based on gender identity.

McGowan says counselors are LGBTQ- but the purpose isn’t therapeutic-instead they focus on positive aspects- like peace and respect.

“If there are complications at school, or conflicts with a friend- they can use the talents that they learned at camp,” McGowan said.

Camp Highlight costs $1,000, and there is scholarship aid available. This year’s camp kicks off Aug 13.