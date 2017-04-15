11 Injured In 13 Vehicle Crash On I-295 In Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Eleven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of I-295 in New Castle County, Delaware.
It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the southbound direction, approaching I-495.
Authorities say 13 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.
Seven people were taken to Christiana Hospital and three others were transported to Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. One person refused to be taken to a hospital.
None of the injuries were considered serious.
All lanes at the 295-495 split were closed for about an hour while police investigated. The highway reopened, but traffic was backed up over the Delaware Memorial Bridge as a result.