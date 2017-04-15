11 Injured In 13 Vehicle Crash On I-295 In Delaware

April 15, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Delaware State Police, I-295 Crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Eleven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of I-295 in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the southbound direction, approaching I-495.

Authorities say 13 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

Seven people were taken to Christiana Hospital and three others were transported to Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. One person refused to be taken to a hospital.

None of the injuries were considered serious.

All lanes at the 295-495 split were closed for about an hour while police investigated. The highway reopened, but traffic was backed up over the Delaware Memorial Bridge as a result.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia