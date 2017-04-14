Gov. Wolf Calls On DA Seth Williams To Resign

April 14, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: corruption, Seth Williams, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf is reiterating his call for Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to step down.

Gov. Wolf released the following statement: ‘While District Attorney Williams, like any defendant, is entitled to the presumption of innocence, it is clear that his focus should be on his defense and it is beyond time for him to step down immediately from his post as District Attorney. The people of Philadelphia need a district attorney fully focused on, and legally capable of, executing the important duties of the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania’s largest city. His resignation will allow the employees of the office to focus on their work and help the citizens they serve move on.’

This comes after the law license of Williams was suspended.

Law License of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams Is Suspended

Williams is facing federal corruption charges.

He has entered a not guilty plea.

