Virtua Gets First Approval For New Burlington County Hospital

April 14, 2017 1:16 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Virtua Health

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey healthcare provider is moving ahead with a long term plan to build a new hospital in Burlington County.

Virtua Health has received approval from the New Jersey Health Planning Board to proceed with a proposal to replace its hospital in Mount Holly with a new facility on the 110 acre Hogan Farm 3 miles away in Westampton.

But that’s far from the final word on the matter.

An application for a certificate of need must still be approved by the Health Commissioner, and the planning board’s recommendation comes with 13 conditions, including a requirement that the state Department on Environmental Protection sign off before construction would begin.

Hopes are to start work next year and open in 2022. Virtua, in a statement, vowed to “work with residents and surrounding communities to be a good neighbor during the planning of this project and for years to come, just as we did when planning the Virtua Voorhees replacement hospital in Camden County.”

That facility opened in 2011. Virtua operates a third hospital in Marlton.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia