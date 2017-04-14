Vaccine Education More Important Than Ever

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Few will argue an educated person is the best weapon against disease.

If someone finds or knows about a disease and what causes it, they can actually be more involved in treatment. That is why there has been an active campaign to educate about the importance of vaccines.

Parents are being educated about the importance of certain vaccines like meningitis, MMR, and TDAP.

Children have to take more vaccines than ever, and many parents are asking why.

Some are trying to fight against the idea, even avoiding appointments or not having their kids get the shots.

The best way to get people to be compliant and get the vaccines on time is to let them understand why it’s so important: it’s a great idea.