Special Honor For 14 Women In Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As part of Women’s History Month, women throughout the region are being recognized by FunTimes Magazine for breaking barriers and inspiring others.

Those 14 women appeared Friday evening for a reception in their honor at Philadelphia’s Barnes Foundation.

Among the Magazine’s Women of Influence is Weatta Frazier Collins, daughter of legendary boxer “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier.

It’s truly an honor to be here and to be recognized,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Frazier Collins founded a non-profit scholarship fund in memory of her father:

“Our mission is just to pay homage to the champ and to assist some children that are willing to follow their dreams.”

She felt proud yet humbled by this honor:

“I’m just doing my job and if everyone would set goals and do their job we would all be heroes, so I’m grateful for that.”

For Black Women Sport Foundation co-founder Tina Sloan Green…

“It’s quite an honor, especially among the women that are here. To be able to make a difference, it really is overwhelming.”

She’s glad she can be a role model for future generations:

“It’s a privilege, but you have to make sure you do the right thing and represent.”

Also being honored is KYW Social Media Director Melony Roy. To see a list of all the honorees and to learn more about them, CLICK HERE.