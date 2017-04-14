Philly Soccer Show: Pressure Is On As Union Still Winless, Face NYCFC Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August 27 2016. The date of the Philadelphia Union’s last win. And as the prepare to face NYCFC at Talen Energy Field tonight, the pressure to get a victory is mounting.
This week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page’s Mike Servedio talk about what is going wrong with the Union as they struggle in the early part of the season. The team fell 3-1 against Portland last Saturday, a game where they had the lead for part of the first half.
We’re talking about the team’s signings from the offseason and how they are integrating in the system. And we discuss where the responsibility lays as the Union’s long winless streak continues.
Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast …
——-
