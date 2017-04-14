Philly Soccer Show: Pressure Is On As Union Still Winless, Face NYCFC Tonight

April 14, 2017 10:22 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August 27 2016. The date of the Philadelphia Union’s last win. And as the prepare to face NYCFC at Talen Energy Field tonight, the pressure to get a victory is mounting.

This week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page’s Mike Servedio talk about what is going wrong with the Union as they struggle in the early part of the season. The team fell 3-1 against Portland last Saturday, a game where they had the lead for part of the first half.

We’re talking about the team’s signings from the offseason and how they are integrating in the system. And we discuss where the responsibility lays as the Union’s long winless streak continues.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast …

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia