Abington Twp. Police Searching for Missing Uber Driver

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing Uber driver.
Krysten Laib, 45, of Abington Township, was last seen on Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. in Philadelphia.
Police say she had been working as an Uber driver when she last spoke to family members.
“She has not answered her cell phone or made any attempt to contact family members,” police said in a news release.
Laib is described as a white woman, 5’4”, 135 pounds, blue eyes and blonde hair.
She was operating a 2003 olive green Subaru Legacy, with Pennsylvania tags HJA8582.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (267)536-1100.