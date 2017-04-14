Overnight Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man is dead and Philadelphia police are working to determine what led up to the fatal shooting early this morning.
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed last night in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.
“We know that multiple shots were fired from a semi-automatic handgun. We found multiple spent shell casings on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of North 27th Street.”
Chief inspector Scott Small says police found the victim unresponsive in the street at 27th and Sergeant, with a gunshot wound to the back, a little after 2am. They rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Small says there’s a bar at the corner and investigators are working to determine if this shooting was the end result of a fight that began inside the bar.
Homicide detectives were speaking with witnesses to figure out exactly what happened and who pulled the trigger.