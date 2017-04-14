Eli Manning Allegedly Involved In Memorabilia Scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New York Giants’ two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning is allegedly involved in a memorabilia scheme, where fake game worn equipment was sold.

According to the New York Post, Manning — who has a contract with memorabilia dealer Steiner Sports — sent an email to New York Giants equipment manager Joe Skiba in 2010 saying: “2 helmets that can pass as game used.”

Shortly after, the New York Post reports Manning sent an email to his marketing agent Alan Zucker: “Should be able to get them for tomorrow.”

Three memorabilia collectors are suing the Giants, Manning, Skiba, Steiner and others. The emails were filed on Tuesday in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court.

“There is game ready equipment and there is game used, which is a huge difference,” a lawyer told the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday, who says there is always a letter of authenticity for game used items from the organization.

The law firm representing the Giants, McCarter & English, released a statement per ESPN.com.