Congressman: ‘We’ve Got To Get To Yes’ On Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Colorado Congressman Ken Buck spoke with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, saying that Republicans are still hopeful they can reach an agreement to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I am in favor of doing something. A lot of the members of the Freedom Caucus are. We’ve got to get to yes on this. We don’t get tax reform done without first getting healthcare done and tax reform really jump starts our economy…It is certainly not a perfect bill. Even if it gets a little bit better, it’s not a very good bill. But if you look outside the four corners of the bill, you look at a President who has nominated Neil Gorsuch, a President who has given us a conservative cabinet, a President who has issued executive orders that are really helping to peel back the Obama administration’s executive overreach.”

Buck, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said the group’s mission is to hold other members of the GOP responsible.

“It was founded in a simple way. There was a need to make sure that the Boehner moderates in the Republican caucus in the House had a conscience, had a backbone, had a group of people who were willing to stand up and say we shouldn’t go this far, we can’t go this far. About 35, 37 of us came together and formed the group. There’s a real simple rule if we have 80 percent agreement on something, everybody’s got to vote that way, for something or against something.”