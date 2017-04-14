Reward Offered After Cat Shot And Killed In Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – The Bucks County SPCA is offering a reward for information on the person responsible for shooting and killing a beloved cat named Scooby.

Authorities say Scooby was shot on April 10 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Creekside Apartments on Knights Road in Bensalem.

Scooby was an adult male, orange tiger stripe, short-haired cat who regularly came and went from his owner’s apartment.

His owner says he was friendly and often played with the children in the complex.

She and her neighbors are distraught over his death.

When his owner found him wounded, she took him to the veterinary clinic of the Women’s Humane Society in Bensalem. They determined he was struck by a projectile.

“The Women’s Humane Society is deeply concerned about this situation,” said CEO Cathy Malkemes. “Despite our veterinarian’s best efforts, a pet owner has lost her beloved cat due to someone’s cruel actions. We are determined to work closely with the Bucks County SPCA Cruelty Investigations Division to resolve this matter.”

The Bucks County SPCA is investigating the shooting.

“This kind of cruelty inflicted upon an innocent animal is completely unacceptable and clearly against PA anti-cruelty laws,” said Linda Reider, Executive Director of the Bucks County SPCA.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for shooting Scooby.

Tips and inquiries about the case should be directed to Officer Thompson at 215-794-7425 x107.