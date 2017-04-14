94WIP’s Carlin & Reese Show Completes T.J. McConnell’s Wedding Registry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A $263.99 Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.
It was the final item on T.J. McConnell’s wedding registry.
So, the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show decided to complete McConnell’s wedding registry by purchasing the item on Friday on behalf and the show and all Sixers fans.
Here’s the message they sent with the gift.
T.J. and Valerie, congrats. Thanks for hitting that game winning shot over Melo. Will JoJo dance at the wedding?
Happiness,
Carlin & Reese @ WIP and Sixers fans.
McConnell, 25, is getting married to Valerie Guiliani on September 9th, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
The Sixers’ point guard averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.0 turnovers in 26.3 minutes per game in 2016-17.