2 Injured After Flash Mob At Philly Carnival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police are investigating an attack at a carnival involving two people and it was all caught on camera.

Miguel Fernandez and his girlfriend Jayla Santata say they were attacked outside of a North Philly carnival near Eerie and Front Streets in on Tuesday night.

“It was a flash mob, they totally picked us out at random,” said Fernandez. “Some girl came up behind my girlfriend and hit her.”

He says the pair were going on their first solo date when they were suddenly attacked.

“Everybody started going in, swinging at us back and forth and it just escalated really quickly,” Fernandez said.

Police now looking for suspects.

“There are no arrests currently. It’s still an ongoing investigation. We’re still interviewing people and trying to sort it out,” said Lt. Robert Brockenborugh, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Larry Koza, the manager of the carnival, says they are increasing security.

“Every 50 feet there will be a security man keeping an eye on everything. We want it nice and safe for everyone.”

On Friday afternoon, Fernandez says his father was also threatened by the same group of teens who attacked him.

“Some of the kids in that group passed by the store and started yelling, which I’m not going to repeat what they said,” said Erickson Fernandez.

Surveillance video shows a group of teens approaching the family’s store. One teen appears to lunge at Miguel’s father and then punches are thrown.

“One of my kids pressed the panic button. The police came in about 20 minutes later,” said Erickson.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-868-TIPS.