NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 04.13.17

April 13, 2017 5:20 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: A. Benjamin Mannes, Afghanistan, Bashar al-Assad, Bob Schieffer, Carter Page, Chris Matthews, Donald Trump, ISIS, Judge Napolitano, Moab, United

3pm- The U.S. dropped a GBU-43, also known as the MOAB, the largest non nuclear bomb ever used in combat, on ISIS caves in Afghanistan. 

3:35pm- Judge Napolitano said he’s skeptical about reports that indicate the FBI investigated Trump adviser Carter Page.  

3:50pm- A United Airlines passenger was stung by a scorpion during a flight to Canada.

4:05pm- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims the chemical attack his regime is being blamed for is “100% fabricated.”

4:10pm- Former CBS reporter Bob Schieffer believes Donald Trump was able to win the 2016 presidential election by using the “dead cat theory.”

4:25pm- In 2013, Chris Matthews claimed that Hitler never used chemical weapons during WWII.

4:30pm- A. Benjamin Mannes, contributor for The Hill, joins the show to discuss the Department of Justice’s crack down on crime and his article “Jeff Sessions is Right to Roll Back Justice Department Consent Decrees.”

5:10pm- President Trump addressed today’s bombing of ISIS tunnel networks in Afghanistan. He called it “another successful event.”

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia