Zeoli Show Log 04.13.17

3pm- The U.S. dropped a GBU-43, also known as the MOAB, the largest non nuclear bomb ever used in combat, on ISIS caves in Afghanistan.
3:35pm- Judge Napolitano said he’s skeptical about reports that indicate the FBI investigated Trump adviser Carter Page.
3:50pm- A United Airlines passenger was stung by a scorpion during a flight to Canada.
4:05pm- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims the chemical attack his regime is being blamed for is “100% fabricated.”
4:10pm- Former CBS reporter Bob Schieffer believes Donald Trump was able to win the 2016 presidential election by using the “dead cat theory.”
4:25pm- In 2013, Chris Matthews claimed that Hitler never used chemical weapons during WWII.
4:30pm- A. Benjamin Mannes, contributor for The Hill, joins the show to discuss the Department of Justice’s crack down on crime and his article “Jeff Sessions is Right to Roll Back Justice Department Consent Decrees.”
5:10pm- President Trump addressed today’s bombing of ISIS tunnel networks in Afghanistan. He called it “another successful event.”