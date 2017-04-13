Expert Believes Trump’s Afghanistan Bombing Was Impulsive

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J.–In authorizing the use of the “Mother of All Bombs” against ISIS, some experts believe President Trump could be focusing more on making statements than leading policy.

“Well it’s justified if there’s a policy associated with it, what is the goal of using that weapon,” says Dr. Jack Pesda, a history professor and director of the Center for Civic Leadership at Camden County Community College.

They have a partnership with the Middle East Center at UPenn.

Pesda says given the competing interests of the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, hitting ISIS with an 11-ton bomb doesn’t mean the U-S will make significant progress in the country.

US Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

“Diminishing the power of ISIS doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to establish stability in Afghanistan,” says Pesda.

He thinks President Trump may have been impulsive to make another significant military move after the Syrian air strikes, but this move is in line with his campaign rhetoric on ISIS.

“Because he said he would bomb the you-know-what out of ISIS and would utterly destroy them, but you can’t base policy on an election year statement.”