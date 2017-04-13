The Dom Giordano Show: Commissioner Joe Gale | April 13

9:00-President Trump, NATO is “no longer obsolete.”
9:10-Ann Coulter, “Assad is one of the better leaders” in the Middle East.
9:35-Dana Perino fills-in for O’Reilly.
10:00-Tomi Lahren speaks out since being suspended/fired from The Blaze.
10:20-A rise in drug abuse among the elite forces in the military.
10:35-Governor Christie sends a letter to the Secretary of Transportation in light of the controversy surrounding United Airlines.
11:00-Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, joined discussing restoring the word “worship” in Whitemarsh Township.
11:35-Casino winner loses out on jackpot after not pushing the button.