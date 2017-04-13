NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Commissioner Joe Gale | April 13

April 13, 2017 11:44 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump, NATO is “no longer obsolete.”

9:10-Ann Coulter, “Assad is one of the better leaders” in the Middle East.

9:35-Dana Perino fills-in for O’Reilly.

10:00-Tomi Lahren speaks out since being suspended/fired from The Blaze. 

10:20-A rise in drug abuse among the elite forces in the military.

10:35-Governor Christie sends a letter to the Secretary of Transportation in light of the controversy surrounding United Airlines. 

11:00-Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, joined discussing restoring the word “worship” in Whitemarsh Township.

11:35-Casino winner loses out on jackpot after not pushing the button.

