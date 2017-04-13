Night Of Style and Grace In Old City With Healthy Heart In Mind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fashion and health joined forces Thursday night at the National Museum of American Jewish History during the American Heart Association’s “Rock the Red Fashion Show.”

Two dozen students in Philadelphia University’s fashion design program spent an entire semester designing a red gown.

“I had an idea in my head last May, so I kind of formed my concept around my dress and I really stuck with royalty,” explains junior Emily Debernardo.

She and the other students then got to see their hard work pay off, as models wearing those dresses strutted down the runway.

“There’s nothing better than having your dress walk,” Debernardo says, “and being like ‘I made that and I spent a whole semester worth of work on that and it’s totally worth it’.”

It’s a special night for Sheila Connelly too. She’s the Philly U fashion program’s director.

“They work so hard and it’s really a beloved project,” she tells KYW Newsradio. “I’m so proud of them. They are amazing and are so talented and I think every year they outdo themselves.”

The event focuses on the risks associated with heart disease.

“Trying to create awareness, raise funds and have a great group of leaders and women coming together to celebrate and honor the students for their contributions as well,” says Go Red For Women chairperson Dawn Zier.

There was a silent auction as well. As for the proceeds…

“…primarily for education and to create awareness about the risks associated with heart disease, especially for women,” adds Zier.

Judges and those in attendance vote for their favorite dress. The winning gown is displayed at Macy’s Center City.

KYW community affairs reporter Cherri Gregg co-hosted the fundraiser.