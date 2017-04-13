Spruce Street Harbor Park Announces Opening Date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spruce Street Harbor Park announced it will open on Friday, May 12.
The waterfront park is kicking off the 2017 season with a weekend-long festival featuring live music, food and drink specials and entertainment.
The festival will include aerial routines over the marina, circus-style performances, a magician, caricature artist, a petting zoo, the Univest money booth, and an assortment of arts and crafts.
The park will open at 11 a.m.
SSHP says an additional 25 hammocks were also installed, bringing the total to over 50.
In addition to more hammocks, SSHP says it will also be adding eight draft lines to the beer garden, along with two dedicated to pouring a selection of new rotating draft cocktails.
Spruce Street Harbor Park will continue to be free to the public through October 1.