Spruce Street Harbor Park Announces Opening Date

April 13, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Spruce Street Harbor Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spruce Street Harbor Park announced it will open on Friday, May 12.

The waterfront park is kicking off the 2017 season with a weekend-long festival featuring live music, food and drink specials and entertainment.

The festival will include aerial routines over the marina, circus-style performances, a magician, caricature artist, a petting zoo, the Univest money booth, and an assortment of arts and crafts.

The park will open at 11 a.m.

SSHP says an additional 25 hammocks were also installed, bringing the total to over 50.

In addition to more hammocks, SSHP says it will also be adding eight draft lines to the beer garden, along with two dedicated to pouring a selection of new rotating draft cocktails.

Spruce Street Harbor Park will continue to be free to the public through October 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia