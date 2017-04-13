Nine-Year-Old Helps Kids At Chop Have A Happy Easter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nine-year-old Philadelphia boy is dedicating his time and money to help kids going through a tough time have a happy Easter.

Many of the kids at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will spend their Easter in a hospital room.

That does not sit well with Cruz Rodriguez, who recently played on an episode of the CBS TV series Bull.

“It’s not fair to them that they can’t go to the Easter Bunny,” he said.

Instead of spending his check on a new toy or video game, he decided to put use by buying Easter baskets for the children at CHOP.

“I feel like I’m making these kids so happy by bringing these Easter baskets to them,” said Rodriguez.

His mom, Jada, says he was able to get his family, friends, and even strangers to take part in his Easter basket drive.

“Everybody was crying. They were like, ‘we are so proud that a nine-year-old child would be willing to take his hard-earned money and spend it on easter baskets for sick kids,'” she said.

Cruz says he wants to continue helping others in whatever way possible. He’s already thinking of having a toy drive for christmas.