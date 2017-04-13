Montco Man Accused Of Domestic Abuse Involving Strangulation, Needles In Fingers And Toes

LOWER PROVIDENCE Twp., Pa. (CBS) — The Lower Providence Township man accused using dog shock collars on his children, is now facing more felony charges. These stemming from accusations of abuse of his wife.
Forty-four-year-old Joseph Myhre is already facing a dozen first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under 13, accused of hitting his 11 and 13 year old children in the head with sticks and PVC pipes, squeezing fingers with vice grips and sliding needles under finger nails.
In addition to the child abuse, Myhre is facing nine felony charges for what investigators say was abuse of his wife, including aggravated assault and strangulation.
According to charging documents, Myhre once twisted his wife’s hand so hard he broke it, requiring surgery and the placement of 18 pins.
She says Myhre would hit her with a stick on her legs and feet, her calves are permanently discolored and she lost toenails.
And the affidavit says he would slide needles into her fingers, toes, and her tongue.
He is held on an additional million dollars bail, bringing the total up to $2 million.