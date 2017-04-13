Man Charged In MontCo Rooftop Burglaries

April 13, 2017 3:40 PM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities in Montgomery County say a man has been charged in a string of rooftop burglaries in which he stole more than $100,000 in cash, jewelry, and a handgun.

Of the five burglaries authorities are charging 44-year-old Jose Vanegas in, only one of them didn’t involve the building being entered through the roof or upper levels.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says Vanegas’ crime spree ran from February 6th through March 5th, and targeted businesses throughout the county.

The biggest hit was at a Costco in Upper Merion, where Venagas allegedly entered through a sky light and stole more than $82,000 in jewelry. In two of the other burglaries, Venagas allegedly entered through duct work on the roof.

Steele says that method of entry may have helped Vanegas avoid being detected right away.

“They did not go off, however each of these burglaries had video,” Steele said.

And that video, along with cell phone records, helped lead police to Vanegas and a juvenile accomplice, who has already been charged.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia