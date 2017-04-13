How Younger Athletes Can Avoid Lasting Injuries

April 13, 2017 8:24 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Women are exercising more than ever, and it starts at younger ages.

Whether it’s basketball, lacrosse, or field hockey, girls are participating at all age levels.

This is great from a standpoint of self-confidence and physical growth, but there is bad news.

We’re seeing a growing number of knee injuries in girls who are putting extra stress on knees, with increased flexibility and, in many cases, physical alignment issues that put them at risk.

By no means should girls stop exercising, but the key is to strengthen the support muscles.

To do this, you need a regular exercise plan. Long term success in sports is dependent on it

