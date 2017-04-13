Police: South Jersey Teen In Possession of Parts To Assemble AR-15 Rifle

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey have arrested a teen they say was in possession of parts to assemble a semi-automatic rifle.
On Wednesday, Galloway Township police say they seized parts and tools required to assemble a fully functional semi-automatic AR-15 rifle from a 16-year-old boy. No ammo for the rifle was located.
Officers also seized cocaine and hollow point ammunition for a .40 caliber firearm. A firearm capable of firing this ammunition has not been located at this time.
The teen has been transferred to the custody of Atlantic Youth Detention Center on charges of Possession of an Assault Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Credit Card Theft, Wrongful Impersonation and Possession of Cocaine.
Police say the 16-year-old was already on juvenile probation for possession of a handgun on school property.