Evesham Twp. Police Nab Man Accused of Selling Stolen Item On Craigslist

April 13, 2017 8:59 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Evesham Township have arrested a man who was allegedly caught selling a stolen leaf blower on Craigslist.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the unit block of Caldwell Ave. after a suspect broke into a shed and stole a backpack leaf blower.

Police say they found the item on Craigslist and setup surveillance outside of a residence in the unit block of Radnor Boulevard.

Police say they moved in after observing the suspect sell the stolen leaf blower to another person.

Michael O’Donnell Sr., 50, of Marlton, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft among other charges.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia