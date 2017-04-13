Evesham Twp. Police Nab Man Accused of Selling Stolen Item On Craigslist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Evesham Township have arrested a man who was allegedly caught selling a stolen leaf blower on Craigslist.
On Wednesday, officers responded to the unit block of Caldwell Ave. after a suspect broke into a shed and stole a backpack leaf blower.
Police say they found the item on Craigslist and setup surveillance outside of a residence in the unit block of Radnor Boulevard.
Police say they moved in after observing the suspect sell the stolen leaf blower to another person.
Michael O’Donnell Sr., 50, of Marlton, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft among other charges.
He was released on his own recognizance.