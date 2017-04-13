Brothers’ Wives Give Birth Only Hours Apart From The Other

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Birthdays are celebrated at Abington Hospital all the time, but the Klenk family is singing about some special deliveries.

Brothers Matt and Michael, and their wives had babies hours apart. But was it planned this way?

“No, no, not at all. It was an absolute coincidence,” said Jennifer, Matt’s wife.

“We’ve been joking since we found out our wives were pregnant, ‘Hey wouldn’t it be something if we wound up in the hospital at the same time?’ But for it to actually happen, it’s very surreal,” Matt said.

Jennifer and Matt had twins on Tuesday; Alexander, who they can’t stop snuggling, and Patrick, who has some breathing trouble, so he’s in the NICU.

“We’re getting him live on cam from the NICU, which is awesome. We can check on him anytime we want,” said Matt.

Hours after the twins were born, Candice and Michael welcomed baby Emerson.

“She’s such a good baby, and she’s just beautiful. We’re so blessed,” Candice said, “it’s crazy, we had this whole journey together.”

It’s a journey that started at Abington Hospital three decades ago. The brothers were born here too, three years apart.

As kids, the guys bonded over music and, now as adults, they both teach music, and so does Jennifer.

“I see that there’ll be a lot of music between the cousins. Maybe a family band,” joked Michael.