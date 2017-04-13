A Sneak Peek Inside The Museum Of The American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new Museum Of The American Revolution opens to the public on Wednesday, and KYW’s John McDevitt has a sneak peak.
The historic artifacts are in place and exhibits are completed, one is a large scale reconstruction of American privateer ship.
Inside the museum, you’ll learn about the people of the revolutionary period, the conflict, and the formation of the Continental Army.
Assistant Curator Matt Skic not only helped prepare the exhibits, he is one!
Well, sort of.
A cast was made of his body and face for the life-like figure of British soldier Private William Burke.
“So I kind of did a grimace like I was serious in battle,” Skic explained, “I had to hold that position as they cast my head and face. The process took about 10 minutes just to do the head, and then they did the rest of body in three other parts; my torso, my lower body, and my hands.”
Some of the artifacts in the collection include weapons, soldiers’ personal items, and George Washington’s battlefield tent.