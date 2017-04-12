NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 04.12.17

April 12, 2017 6:05 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tillerson called for an easing of tensions between the U.S. and Russia. 

3:05pm- During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, President Trump said that the U.S. will not be going into Syria.

3:10pm- Donald Trump made clear that he believes Putin is backing the wrong side in Syria.

3:15pm- Last summer, a FISA court warrant was issued to monitor the communications of Trump adviser Carter Page. 

3:20pm- President Trump said that he believes former Obama NSA Susan Rice had political motives to monitor his campaign team.

3:25pm- United CEO Oscar Munoz spoke to ABC about the controversial way his airline treated a passenger on an overbooked flight. 

3:40pm- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie goes after United Airlines and calls for more government regulation to address the issue. 

4:05pm- President Trump met with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

4:25pm- The Prime Minister of New Zealand is under attack after he defended his love for pizza topped with spaghetti and pineapple. 

4:35pm- Former Clinton spokeswoman, Jennifer Palmeri, said that she believes that the press leans left.

4:40pm- President Trump told Chinese President Xi about the U.S. airstrike in Syria while the two presidents enjoyed chocolate cake.

4:50pm- Dr. Mary Ann Diorio, author of The Dandelion Patch, joins the show to discuss eminent domain.

5:05pm- Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized for insensitive and incorrect comments he made yesterday about the Holocaust. 

5:20pm- Salena Zito, NY Post columnist and CNN contributor, calls in to talk about the current state of the Trump administration. 

