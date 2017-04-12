Up Next: Synth And Sunshine With Coast Modern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for the warm weather comes the West Coast stylings of Coast Modern.
The elctro-pop duo are part of the SirusXM Presents Alt Nation’s Advance Placement Tour stopping at The Foundry at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Thursday April 13th.
“It’s kind of like a tidal wave of good vibes and west coast sunshine, with a bit of introspective existential thinking” says Coast Modern’s Luke Atlas of the band’s summer sound. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll question everything.”
Gathered around the phone in New York publicist’s office, we had a chance to talk with Coast Modern about how they turned songwriting strike out’s into their own personal success.
Check out the interview below.