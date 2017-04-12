The Dom Giordano Show: Jamie Weinstein and Wendell Young IV | April 12

9:00-Media digging up dirt on the United Airlines passenger removed forcablie.
9:05-Ann Coulter calling for the passenger’s deportation.
9:35-Press Secretary Sean Spicer compares Assad to Hitler on chemical weapons.
10:00-Jamie Weinstein joined discussing an upcoming book on President Obama and his thoughts on President Trump’s administration so far.
10:10-SEAL Team Six training to take out Kim Jong Un.
10:20-Unruly parents cause an Easter Egg hunt to be canceled.
10:45-Senator Chris Coons joined discussing the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
11:00-Wendell Young IV, President of UFCW Local 1776, joined discussing privatizing liquor in Pennsylvania.
11:20-United CEO gives his first interview after the controversial removal of a passenger.
11:35-A construction site around Temple University bans cursing.