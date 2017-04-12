Temple Students Robbed In Overnight Home Invasion

April 12, 2017 8:52 AM By Dan Wing
Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Temple students were the target of an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Police say that the students were robbed at their apartment near campus.

The armed robbers got into the apartment on North Bouvier Street through unlocked door a little after 2 a.m.

The robbers told the three victims to lay on the ground as they took cell phones and other electronics from the apartment. Two other roommates were upstairs, and didn’t know anything was going on downstairs.

No one was injured.

