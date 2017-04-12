Parking Signs For MeterUP Are Coming Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A day after booting its pay-by-phone app, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is taking down the signs and decals promoting the service.
Parking Authority crews are peeling off the MeterUP signs on parking kiosks.
“We’re removing all of the signage and the stickers that are on the side of the kiosks,” said PPA deputy executive director Corinne O’Connor. “So we are hoping that is going to be completed by the end of the day [Thursday].”
O’Connor says with the mobile payment app scrapped after the vendor Pango couldn’t pay its bills, she didn’t want parkers to think MeterUP was still operating.
“I think it would have caused a lot of confusion with the public if we kept those signs up for the next couple of months,” she said.
O’Connor says the authority will be seeking bids for new vendors, but that any replacement app is likely at least 90 days away from going live.
In the meantime, she advises parkers to use credit cards, cash and coins to pay for parking.