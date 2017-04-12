Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot At Phillies Fans On Twitter

April 12, 2017 10:42 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard decided to stir the pot on Twitter.

After the Mets’ 14-4 demolishing of the Phillies on Tuesday night, the Mets starter ripped Phillies fans for starting a wave in the blowout loss.

Ironically, there may have been more Mets fans in the stands at Citizens Bank Park by the time the wave began.

Syndergaard has not pitched against the Phillies in the series, but he is 1-0 this season in two starts with a 0.69 ERA.

