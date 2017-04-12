News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 12

Chris discussed Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s apology for comparing Adolf Hitler to Bashar al-Assad, the end of Philadelphia’s mobile parking app and a charter school cancelling class to accommodate the NFL Draft. He spoke with Fox News Correspondent Ed Henry about his new book, 42, on Jackie Robinson and he talked to comedian Jeremy McLellan about his latest piece, ‘Bombing the Stage: Comedy as Political Resistance.’
6:00 An ultrasound shows twins kissing in the womb.
6:06 Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized after comparing Adolf Hitler to Bashar al-Assad.
6:23 Brett Stephens: The price of Obama’s mendacity.
6:35 What’s Trending: David Dao, United mottos, Hasan Minhaj, Maine firefighters
7:00 Philadelphia’s mobile parking app has ceased operations.
7:08 Ed Rendell: Bob Brady needs to clean up Philadelphia corruption.
7:20 Chris speaks with Fox News Correspondent Ed Henry about Press Secretary Sean Spicer comparing Adolf Hitler to Bashar al-Assad and his new book, 42 Faith, on Jackie Robinson.
7:39 A charter school in the city is cancelling school for a few days to accommodate the NFL Draft.
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you want to adopt a pet.
8:00 Chris talks with comedian Jeremy McLellan about his latest piece, ‘Bombing the Stage: Comedy as Political Resistance.’
8:18 The White House is struggling to pull off this year’s Easter Egg Roll.
8:22 Republicans held on to a Kansas congressional seat in a special election.
8:35 What’s Trending: Dorothy Mengering, J Geils, Steve Perry, Fleetwood Mac