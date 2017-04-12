Cops: Man Hid In Closet For Hours Before Attacking Estranged Wife And Her Boyfriend

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is accused of lying in wait in his estranged wife’s house, then attacking her and her boyfriend when they least expected it.
Hatfield police say on Monday, Jason Beck broke into his estranged wife’s home on Fairview Avenue in Hatfield, and hid in the closet.
He waited until she and her boyfriend went to bed, and that’s when investigators say he sprang from the closet and sprayed the two with mace, beat the man with a baseball bat and stabbed him. Police say he also assaulted the woman before running from the home.
Police caught Beck outside the home, and they say he told the officers he was surrendering and he was the guy they wanted.
He is facing Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Criminal Trespass and other charges. Police say there was a Protection from Abuse order, and three children asleep in the home at the time.
Beck was unable to post $500,000 cash bail and is in the county prison.