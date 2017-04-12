Lakers’ Pick Has 53.1% Chance Of Conveying To 76ers

April 12, 2017 8:35 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official: the 76ers have better than a coin flip chance at acquiring the Lakers’ first-round pick in June.

The Lakers have hurt themselves and helped the Sixers by, well, winning.

Miraculously, the Los Angeles has won five games in a row and bumped themselves from the NBA’s second worst record into the third worst record slot at 26-55 (one game remaining).

This means the Sixers, who own the Lakers’ top-three protected 2017 first-round pick, have a 53.1-percent chance of acquiring said pick.

As for the Sixers themselves, they are tied with the Magic for the NBA’s fourth worst record. Philly plays at the 30-51 New York Knicks on Wednesday night, while Orlando hosts the Detroit Pistons.

A Sixers loss and a Magic win, tonight’s best case scenario, would give the Sixers a 15.2-percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

Derek Bodner explains all of this in depth here

Comments

One Comment

