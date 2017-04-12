Jurors To Take Road Trip In Upcoming Murder Trial In Camden County

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Jury selection starts next week in the trial of a Haddon Township man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son a year and a half ago.

Camden County Superior Court Judge John Kelley granted a motion from prosecutors to take the jury to the scene along the Cooper River where Brendan Creato’s body was found. That was a half mile away from the apartment where he lived with his father D.J.

But Kelley conditioned his decision.

“There are logistical issues that we’re going to have to deal with and unless I’m satisfied those logistical issues can be properly dealt with, I think we might have to revert to photos, videos and other things.,” he said during the 10 minute hearing.

Creato’s lawyer was concerned that the area might not look like it did in October 2015, when Brendan died. But the state contends it will give jurors the proper impression that no 3-year-old could have gotten there on his own.

Creato’s family was in court for the brief proceeding.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.