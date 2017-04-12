Elderly Man Tied Up, Robbed In NE Philadelphia Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 89-year-old man was tied up during a home invasion robbery in the city’s Bustleton section early this morning.

Police are still on the scene looking for clues. They say two men armed with guns forced their way in to the Chaplecroft Street home.

They then tied up the victim using a chair, duct tape and phone cords. The suspects then ransacked the home and took off with a safe containing thousands of dollars and the victim’s deceased wife’s jewelry.

The victim told police $25,000 to $30,000 was in the safe because he didn’t like to use banks.

The suspects also took a number of firearms, and left in the victim’s car – a baby blue 1985 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Police say they are looking for two suspects, and possibly a woman who was recently seen talking to the victim at his home.

The victim suffered only minor injuries, and police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to call them immediately.