Reporter On Spicer Hitler Gaffe: ‘We’re All Imperfect’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In the aftermath of the media storm created by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer bungling a comparison to Adolph Hitler while answering a question about Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons in Syria, Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry assessed Spicer’s apology during an interview with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

He says he feels Donald Trump’s spokesperson gave an honest and forthright apology.

“What was shocking was that he had multiple opportunities, a colleague, Cecilia Vega at ABC, gave him a chance, ‘do you want to clarify that,’ and he somewhat clarified it, but then he almost made it worse because he was adding more confusion to what he said. Here’s what I would say in Sean Spicer’s defense, there’s no defense of what he said, but I respect that he stood up as a man and said ‘I blew it. I made a mistake. No excuses. I’m apologizing…’We’re all imperfect. We make mistakes. I think if you own up to it, you resolve to be better and try to turn the page, I think that’s what Sean Spicer is trying to do and I respect that part of this story.”

However he would not rule the possibility that Spicer could be replaced after his latest gaffe.

“It’s up to one person and that’s the President of the United States. He’s either going to feel like this was a fulsome apology and it was a mistake and we move on, or the president is going to say, you know what, this is on top of other mistakes that have come up in recent weeks, other communications problems they’ve had, and they’re going to go in another direction. He has one of two choices and only one man is going to decide that.”

Spicer Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Reference To Holocaust

Henry believes that the cascade of setbacks for the administration could play a factor in Trump’s decision making process.

“The problem for Sean Spicer and others in the White House right now is when you make a mistake right now, when the President is evaluating other changes at the White House, there’s speculation about the Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, there’s speculation about Steve Bannon, his principle strategist, maybe a shake up is coming. Maybe some changes need to be made because after the healthcare loss, I think they realized that things have been a little too chaotic.”

